Clinic re-opens after renovation

THE Malahang Health Centre in Lae (MHC) was re-opened for service on Monday, bringing relief to many sick people in the area.

Morobe health programme adviser Micah Yawing said the centre was re-opened after it was renovated and basic medical supplies restocked.

The centre was closed for almost a month after criminals broke into it, ransacked the building and stole vital medicine stocks on Sept 28.

It was the third such incident at the centre.

Thieves had also broken into the clinic in May and August, stealing cash and medicines.

“I was advised by the sister-in-charge that the clinic was re-opened,” Yawing said.

“Their medicines have been restocked and they are attending to general outpatient cases.

“I am happy to see the facility reopened because it serves a lot of people.”

Yawing appealed to the Hunta, Malahang, Busu, Wagang, Yanga and Back Road communities to take care of the centre as it served them.

Yawing said he did not want to hear of another break-in at the clinic.

“I call on the leaders of those communities to take charge of their youths and advise them not to steal from the clinic again,” Yawing said.

“It is a health facility and not a bank.

“Health deals with human lives so when you destroy health facilities, you put people’s lives at risk.

