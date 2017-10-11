Clinic receives K20,000 worth of furniture

BANK of South Pacific’s Mt Hagen branch yesterday handed over K20,000 worth of furniture and office equipment to the Well Women’s Clinic at the Mt Hagen General Hospital.

The presentation was one of the bank’s community projects carried out nationwide.

Branch manager Mary Kundi, her deputy John Tomba Jnr, area manager Reuben Elijah and other staff gave clinic’s staff a laptop, a desktop computer, a refrigerator, printer, filing cabinets, executive chairs, computer table, a lounge suite, a hot water urn and few other items.

BSP staff also used their weekend to paint the exterior of the clinic with the bank colour – green.

The clinic was opened by Health and HIV/Aids Minister Sir Puka Temu in 2009.

Kundi said BSP’s community projects were ongoing nationwide and were undertaken by staff of the bank’s 44 branches and sub branches to contribute meaningfully back to the community. The community project initiative is focused on education, health, sports, environment and other community initiatives.

“Each of our BSP staff is part of the community and our vision also aligns BSP to be the leading financial service provider in our chosen markets helping customers, staff, shareholders and communities to prosper,” she said.

Kundi thanked the hospital and the community for giving them the opportunity to conduct the project.

