Clinic thanks BSP for repainting building

THE Morata Urban Clinic in Port Moresby has thanked Bank South Pacific for repainting the building and donating items such as mattresses and pillows.

National Capital District district health services coordinator Peter Painakali thanked the bank for the facelift and the donation of mattresses, chairs, pillows, a grass-cutter, multipurpose vaccine freezer and a water tank.

“A patient deserves to be treated in a clean environment in a clinic. Staff have to work in a conducive environment with (necessary) equipment,” he said.

Painakali said most of the urban clinics in the city were built during the colonial era and needed maintenance and renovation.

He said such clinics needed partners to improve its facilities and the services provided.

Like this: Like Loading...