Clinics in Madang to get facelift

By DOROTHY MARK

THREE clinics in Madang town will get facelifts to provide better medical services to more than 20,000 people accessing them.

Madang MP and Minister for Petroleum and Energy Nixon Duban gave K500,000 to the Madang Urban LLG late last year for the 10 ward councillors to develop projects they had planned.

Town mayor Joe Yama said K250,000 was tied to maintenance and water supply at Jomba clinic in ward seven, town clinic in ward one and Sisiak clinic in ward 10.

He said the remaining amount was distributed to the ward councillors to implement other small projects.

Duban said health and education were main priorities the government focused on and wanted to see people benefit from services meant for them.

Madang provincial health director Markus Kachau said the main Modilon General Hospital was a referral hospital that catered for patients referred from health centres around the province.

Kachau said Madang town residents should make full use of the three clinics.

Duban said Madang would be developed into a city soon and many developments will be taking place.

