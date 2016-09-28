Close crime infested market

I AM disgusted to learn that another Central man has fallen victim to bandits from the Highlands region at Gordons Market.

The NBC Radio news got my attention because I was also a victim in that same week.

Sadly, the Central man died over the weekend.

I could count myself lucky on that fateful Friday (Sep 23) and could have easily been one of the death statistics.

I left unscathed with all my valuables intact, thanks to the bus driver for listening to my pleas to take off with the bus half full of passengers.

I decided not to write to this page to decry the Gordons crime situation until yesterday morning when my wife was attacked and robbed off her mobile phone while boarding a bus to 6-Mile to attend classes.

How many more such stories, incidents and deaths would trigger action from the responsible authorities? Are the authorities turning a blind eye to what is already seen as a norm in Gordons?

I am appalled to hear from the pundits as they were struggling to pull off my laptop bag, saying, “This is Gordons”. And the fact that the passengers just sat there doing nothing at all to stop the two opportunists.

When we left, almost everyone in the bus agreed that if you have valuables, if you are from “nambis” (coast) and if you are a young female, Gordons is not a place for you.

What a pathetic and uncivilized conclusion.

I just wish Gordons market is closed relocated elsewhere for the safety of innocent and law-abiding residents.

Another Victim

NCD