Closure will not affect services, says airline

PNG Air operations will not be impacted by the “indefinite closure” of Mendi Airport as directed by the National Airport Corporation (NAC).

Chief commercial officer Paul Abbot said that the airline operated only a single flight a week into Mendi.

Abbot said the NAC directive “was received and a follow-up notice to airmen also announcing the closure of Mendi Airport indefinitely”.

“We only operate a service on a Saturday, however, the impact on PNG Air is not as significant as it is for other operators,” he said.

“We are hopeful that the matter is resolved shortly so that normal operations can resume”

Air Niugini subsidiary, Link PNG, has also suspended all flights to Mendi, according to a statement from the airline.

“This is due to advice from NAC that they have had to close the airport due to public intrusions onto the runway, damage to airport facilities and threats to NAC staff,” the statement said.

It said flights PX 860/861 on Sunday, Oct 8, 15 and 22 had been suspended while the airline monitored the situation.

