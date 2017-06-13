Club ball raises funds for projects

THE Rotary Club in Morobe held its annual ball night at the Lae International Hotel on Saturday, to raise funds for the implementation of projects they had in the province.

The club has been funding education and health projects in local communities in the province.

Ball committee member Jo Richardson said on Wednesday that the ball night was a success with many individuals and companies taking part in the event.

She said that the turnout was a very good indication that people have the heart to help those that are in need of basic services.

She said education, other infrastructure assistance and skills as well as health, particularly in local communities around the province were the main areas that the club supported through such fund raising events.

“We have assisted schools in building furniture for them and also provide other basic equipment like reading books to help boost education in the province,” Richardson said.

The rotary club also funded a bus for the Angau Memorial Hospital which is by the hospital’s blood bank to transport blood donations.

Richardson thanked all the sponsors and the Lae International Hotel on behalf of the Rotary Club of Lae for contributing towards a very successful fund-rasing event.

Like this: Like Loading...