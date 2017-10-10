Club to host bowling competition

THE Mt Hagen Bowling Club will host the annual Mondo Merchants Akis Mixed Fours competition over the weekend.

A total of 20 bowling teams from around the country will take part in the event. The Mt Hagen bowling team will defend the cup which they won in last year’s competition.

Club president Lucas Roika said that the two-day event would attract the country’s best bowlers.

He said the mixed fours competition would also help prepare the teams for next year’s Commonwealth Games.

Roika said the national bowling selectors would be present at the competition.

He said apart from the cash prizes, the host association would provide the consolation prices to the participating teams.

The Mt Hagen team comprises Roika, Fettler Roika, Lalu Kisekol, Ben Truks and Lolo Nidel.

The registration for teams closes tomorrow. Roika thanked Mondo Merchants for supporting bowling.

