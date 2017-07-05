Club owners told to be educated on HIV/Aids

Clubs owners should get involved in HIV and Aids education awareness and not only provide entertainment services, a businesswoman says.

Anotonia Noswan, the owner of Melody Club in Kainaintu, Eastern Highlands, said she and her husband established the club in 2013 and started attending Save the Children PNG HIV and Aids workshops in 2015 and that has proven to be helpful.

“I know HIV and Aids exist but I do not have this idea to share information to help prevent this disease up until one time, Save the Children invited me for one of their workshops,” Noswan said.

“When I went they provided me with information and stories about HIV and Aids, how to fight it and how to prevent it.

“I started to attend many of these workshops. Now I am equipped with this information and can share with others. I start by providing condoms.”

She invited Save the Children to give HIV and Aids information and training to her staff so they all could have a fair idea to protect themselves and their families.

“I noticed a big change because many of the sex workers say if there were no condoms they would not go out with clients,” she said.

Noswan urged other club owners to get involved in HIV and Aids education awareness.

