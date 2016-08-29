Co-operatives need help

CAN the registrar of co-operative societies explain to rural farmers why he has stopped the registration of new cooperatives? If the reason is about non-compliance then this is unjustified. On record, co-operative societies have never been assisted with training and funding from the co-operative societies unit of the Department of Commerce and Industry. We heard about some millions of kina given for co-operatives some time ago but who benefited most? I call on the registrar to tell us how many cooperatives have benefited in funding and training.

– Co-operative Man,

Southern Region