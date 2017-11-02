Coaches tour plans activities

THE overwhelming and positive response received from PNG coaches who attended the HP PNG Coach Study Tour (CST) started planning for follow up programmes.

The High Performance Sport Papua New Guinea-facilitated programme, supported by the Government, was aimed at giving local coaches an opportunity to develop their capabilities at a time when most opportunities where given to their athletes.

The one-week programme at the Runaway Bay Sport Super Centre in Gold Coast, Australia, presented a number of ways in which coaches can develop to better prepare their athletes.

HPS PNG director Aaron Alsop said: “It’s encouraging for our team to receive the level of positive feedback they have had from the coaches.

“Following our coach development framework and coach performance model, we have clear strategies and 8 key focus areas that we look to develop in coaches.

“Our team have done a wonderful job in the work to have the CST delivered at such a professional level and we look forward to continuing that work with more coaches here in PNG.

“The planning for CST 2018 has begun to ensure the next cohort of coaches are exposed to how coaches in other HP environments produce world standard programmes and athletes.

“HPS PNG is committed long term to the development of the coaching in PNG.”

