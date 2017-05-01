Cocoa farmers call for help

COCOA farmers of Kuni village in Kairuku-Hiri, Central, are calling on their MP and some donors for financial assistance to build a cocoa drier.

The Kuni cocoa project started in 2013 when interested farmers from the Mekeo-Kuni local level government got together and formed Kuni Cocoa Growers Association.

Recently, a farmer from the association, Clement Olaba, said after the association was formed, the farmers were provided with only 10,000 seeds by the Cocoa and Coconut Industry Board (CCIB) for the farmers to germinate.

“We have planted the seeds and are now harvesting the produce but the problem is that there is no fermenter to dry cocoa beans for sale,” he said. “But despite this the farmers were still producing cocoa.

“The farmers are excited about their produce and continuing to work hard because they don’t want their harvest to be damaged.”

Olaba said the farmers have seen the need for a cocoa drier and were requesting for financial assistance from their MP and any other donor.

He said they have done the hard work to germinate the seeds and actually planting it but to harvest and dry them needs a cocoa drier.

