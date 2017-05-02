Cocoa generated K61m in 2016

By DOROTHY MARK

MADANG recorded a significant boost in cocoa sales last year, with a K61 million in revenue, according to the PNG Cocoa Board.

Board Madang regional manager Wesley Kilang said 3000 cocoa farmers and three big cocoa plantations – Dylup in North coast and Biabi and Kulili on Karkar Island – earned the revenue last year.

He said Madang jumped from fifth to third on the cocoa board’s record of annual earnings. East Sepik led with K100 million followed by the Autonomous Region of Bougainville with K80 million earnings.

Kilang said most of the small farmers in Madang were from Bogia.

“We have over 700 farmers in Bogia and most of them own PMVs from the sale of cocoa. Cocoa is a silent earner for people who are serious in farming it,” Kilang said.

Kilang said the cocoa board would set up a sub office in Bogia next month because of the large number of farmers from the area.

He said the province sold 131,834 bags of cocoa weighing a total of 8239 tonnes.

“We planted 500,000 cocoa trees in Karamui, Chimbu, and will soon sign a freight subsidy with the provincial government to support our farmers there,” Kilang said.

He said Karamui and Jiwaka, located at an altitude of 300 metres above sea level, were perfect for growing cocoa.

“We will have 11,000 cocoa trees planted in Jiwaka next month,” Kilang said.

