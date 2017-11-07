Cocoa industry eyeing sweet future

THE Cocoa Board is satisfied now that the nation has become a full member of the International Cocoa Organisation.

Board chief executive Boto Gaupu said PNG must ratify to derive benefits such as participating in regional cocoa projects, international food safety, trade and market requirements and standards, and safeguard maintenance or improvement of its 90 per cent fine and flavour producer status.

The idea of an International Cocoa Agreement was first adopted in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 25, 2010, by ICCO member countries.

PNG then was only an observer.

On April 21 last year, the government signed the ICA 2010 but did not ratify it until Sept13 this year, when Trade and Foreign Affairs Minister Rimbink Pato signed the Instrument of Ratification.

“PNG is now an exporting member, and undertakes faithfully to perform and carry out the stipulations therein contained,” Pato said.

Gaupu said one of first events in the 2017/2018 Cocoa Year was for PNG to attend and defend its 90 per cent “fine flavour status” at the Ad Hoc Panel on Fine or Flavour Cocoa meeting in April next year in Berlin, Germany.

Like this: Like Loading...