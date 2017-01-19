Cocoa price continues to decrease

THE domestic price of cocoa has continued to drop since last September, according the Papua New Guinea Cocoa Board.

In noted in its recent online publication that the average price last month was K5897 per tonne. This was 12.3 per cent lower, or K724 less, than the average price of K6621 per tonne in November the previous year.

Exporters around the country are receiving an average of K369 per bag last month.

Cocoa Board chief executive officer Boto Gaupu said in the recent cocoa market report that domestic prices for cocoa for April and May last year averaged K7935 per tonne and K8338 per tonne respectively.

But the global cocoa price had fallen 14 per cent in the past two months.

This is because of an abundant supply of the “main-crop” in West Africa caused by favourable weather conditions.

This also means that cocoa prices have weakened due to the strong pace of port arrivals in top producer Ivory Coast.

A statement from the PNG Cocoa Board said cocoa farmers in the two top-growing countries – Ivory Coast and Ghana – had also been hit by this price drop.

It is understood that the global market is oversupplied.

