Cocoa show targeting oveaseas markets

THE presence of international judges during the country’s first Cocoa of Excellence show is an opportunity to promote the local produce.

The Cocoa Warwagira which begins today will see international cocoa experts sampling a selection of PNG’s best cocoa.

The cocoa tasting is the highlight of the two-day event to be staged in Kokopo, East New Britain, from today.

The show was organised by the PNG Cocoa Board and industry partners. It is funded by the Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access programme and the World Bank’s Productive Partnership in Agriculture Project.

PHAMA PNG country manager Sidney Suma said the participation of the expert judges “is a great opportunity for market exposure, helps promote buyer linkages and raises industry awareness on quality standards”.

The PHAMA programme is an Australian government initiative co-funded by the New Zealand government.

It bring a team of international judges to raise the profile of PNG cocoa and assist the cocoa industry meet market standards.

The cocoa experts include Nathaniel Bletter, co-founder and “Flavourmeister” at Madre Chocolates in Hawaii, Lynn Jahnke from Charleys Chocolates in Australia, Luke Spencer from Spencer Chocolates, Sam Ratto from Videri Chocolates in the United States of America, Martin Christy, founder of the chocolate review website Seventy%, and David Peate, former general manager of Paradise Foods Ltd in PNG.

