Coconut products pioneer dies

WELL-known Western Highlands businessman Mungo Maxtone-Graham, a pioneer in the coconut products industry, died last Saturday.

The sudden death of Maxtone-Graham, 61, elder brother of former politician Jamie Maxtone-Graham, has shocked family and friends as he was a popular and well-liked person.

A memorial service for the late Maxtone-Graham was held at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Port Moresby yeaterday and a funeral service will be held at Rebiamul Catholic Church in Mt Hagen today followed by the burial.

According to Jamie, Mungo was born on Oct 17, 1955, the son of pioneer Wahgi Valley planter Peter Maxtone-Graham, who died in 1963 after saving him from drowning in the Wahgi River.

He is survived by four children and his partner Ernestine.

“His death has left a big vacuum,” Jamie told The National yesterday.

“He’s part of us and we always took him for granted.

“It’s a big, big vacuum in our lives, not only of us family, but friends as well.”

