Code-sharing a fixed deal: Foo

CODE-sharing between Qantas and Air Niugini is a long-standing arrangement between the two airlines, according to Air Niugini chief executive officer Simon Foo.

Qantas recently announced it is focusing on the Brisbane to Port Moresby route leaving Air Niugini to code-share its flights to Cairns from Port Moresby.

Code-sharing involves an agreement between airlines to share their markets and resources, plus aircraft, ticketing services and other aspects of airline operations.

Foo, pictured, said the arrangement and the recent airline restructure were of benefit to both airlines.

“It’s a question of who uses the equipment and who flies the planes. We have been flying it for both of us and now they want to fly one flight a day to Port Moresby from Brisbane and we are lucky to get two flights a day to Cairns,” Foo said.

“For Cairns, we are going to run it for both of us so it’s a win-win. It’s great to have more people to fly between our ports.

“Air Niugini is a long-term national carrier and we will be around for a long time.”

The code sharing restructure is expected to be implemented in October, according to the Qantas website.

