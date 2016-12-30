Coffee farming vital to people: MP

COFFEE farming plus the access to the markets are essential to improving the lives of the people in Bulolo, Morobe, MP Sam Basil says.

Basil told The National that the Bulolo District Development Authority was committed to expanding coffee farming in the six local level governments while ensuring that road links enabled market access.

“We have committed our resources towards expanding coffee in Bulolo with plans to introduce about 5 million coffee trees in the coming years,” he said.

“We are working with CIC (Coffee Industry Corporation) while supporting their operations in the district.

“This will be divided in all of the local level governments in the district.

“So we are aiming to have about 5 million coffee trees within Bulolo and are in talks with National Forest Authority) to bring this about through an arrangement.

“The revenue to be generated from this is in the hundreds of millions in the long term and benefits the people of Bulolo.”

He said road links were important to coffee farmers and opens different opportunities

“Road links are important to this and we have invested in the Wau-Kasangare road that has already had a major impact in accessing markets for coffee. This is important to coffee farming in the district but also opens up different opportunities for us.”

Like this: Like Loading...