Coffee firm happy with media exposure

SAEDI Coffee Limited says it is “very happy” about being exposed by the media.

The group made that statement after it was revealed that a company, registered with the Investment Promotion Authority, had allegedly lured the public to buy shares in 2012 to become beneficiaries of the proceeds from the sale of rare diamond and gold nuggets found in Eastern Highlands.

Members have been contributing money to support the director and owner of the company to bring the proceeds into PNG.

Members from the group told The National on Tuesday that Saedi Coffee Ltd was a spiritual group and was very happy for the exposure by The National.

The members also said that a police officer who went in to arrest the owner and director, Ishmael Yako, in front of gathered members, was touched by the “spirit of god”.

“The police officer started questioning Ishmael and then all of a sudden he started shaking … and blabbering,”one member said.

They said the man “accepted the Lord as his Saviour right at that moment and apologised to Ishmael for disturbing him”.

The sources said Yako then told his members that it was a “spiritual thing”.

“He said even The National newspaper and its reporters will be dealt with by the Lord and that satan was using The National to spoil his good work and intentions,” they said.

They said Yako and his family would be going away for Easter Holidays and return after the holidays.

Yako told The National in a phone interview yesterday afternoon that he would give a statement when he was ready as he was away on holidays.

Saedi Coffee Ltd is registered as a humanitarian aid company with IPA.

However, its owner and director Yako has been telling people that he had found big rare diamond and gold nuggets in his garden in Okapa, Eastern Highlands, and would share the sale proceeds with people who paid K50 each to become members of his enterprise.

Saedi Coffee members were told that the proceeds from the sale of the gold and diamond was valued at K1 trillion and 300 million.

