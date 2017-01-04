Coffee firm spreads cheer in Goroka

By MICHAEL KOMA in Goroka

GOROKA-based coffee exporter, Coffee Connections sponsored touch football and volleyball tournaments in 40 villages and hamlets in the Goroka district during the New Year period.

Managing director Henry Ame said the sponsorship was part of his company’s annual community service obligation to recognise and reward stakeholders such as coffee growers, buyers and workers who contributed to the company’s prosperity over the years.

Ame said it was not the first time Coffee Connections had sponsored sporting activities in the Goroka, Mimanalo and the Gahuku LLG areas.

He said the other underlying motivation for the support was to keep youths away from getting involved in illegal activities and disruptive behaviour.

The company also sponsored an archery competition.

Apart from being the co-sponsor to the Goroka Bintangor Lahanis, the company also backs Wests and Lovisa Brothers’ campaigns in the Goroka rugby league competition.

Two local teams in the current Gahuku off-season rugby league competition, Four-Mile Bees and Kefamo Bulldogs, also received financial and material backing from the local coffee exporter.

Like this: Like Loading...