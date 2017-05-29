Coffee industry faces major problems, Waramboi says

THE Coffee Industry is faced with major problems which threaten the growth of the industry, Wia Trade Enterprise Coffee managing director Dr Joel Waramboi says.

He said about half of Papua New Guinea’s population depended on coffee and the industry was a net foreign exchange earner.

“Currently the industry is facing problems like ageing trees, deteriorating infrastructure, climate change and pests and diseases such as the coffee berry borer,” he said.

“We conducted trainings and did a survey and profiled over 3200 farmers in 15 villagers to find solutions to their problems.”

Dr Waramboi acknowledged that coffee production could be improved as it is one of the main cash crops in Morobe, Eastern Highlands and Western Highlands

“We are trying to develop coffee value chain through rehabilitation of old coffee gardens and production and distribution of new seedlings to improve coffee quality in Nawaeb district of Morobe,” he said.

Chairman of the Kasuka Co-operative Society Farmers at Kalebo village in Nawaeb district said they produced a lot of coffee.

But it was very difficult for them to transport their produce to the markets. “It is a daunting task for us as farmers to transport coffee to the nearest road.”

We carry 60 kilograms of coffee on our shoulder and walk for about 8 hours to the nearest road,” he said.

