Coffee industry facing pest war

The coffee berry borer and verona mite have adversely affected the production of coffee in other countries and now both pests are in Papua New Guinea.

Coffee is one of Papua New Guinea’s leading export commodities but that is under threat from CBB and therefore the livelihood of three million people are at risk. CBB is an additional issue to the pre-existing verona mite epidemic.

We the farmers have confidence in the collaborative effort of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and CIC experts to find a way to save the coffee industry.

Hopefully, the Government’s Alotau Accord has provisions to deal with these two coffee pests.



Fidellis Moroyagl

Endux Khangi

