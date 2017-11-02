Coffee industry tapping into sports marketing

THE Coffee Industry Corporation wants to be part of the Papua New Guinea Kumuls sponsorship family through the branding of its coffee products.

General manager of the industry operations division Steven Tumae presented the branding initiative to the PNG Rugby Football League recently along with gift packs containing a variety of coffees from different licensed roast coffee manufacturers in Papua New Guinea. They were valued at about K10,000.

Tumae said in the past, the Coffee Industry Corporation concentrated on research, extension and regulation. But with the changes in the business environment in PNG, it is now venturing into marketing.

“There is no better way to market our products than using the PNG Kumuls as a platform,” he said.

“Because rugby league is the national sport, it goes well with coffee as a product grown and exported from this country.

“The CIC management thinks it is vital for the corporation to be partners with the Kumuls because they are PNG’s ambassadors abroad just like Papua New Guinea coffee when it gets exported.

“If we can ride with them, then our coffee can be promoted wherever they go and in whatever they do.

“We’ve never done this before. It’s a new initiative and maybe later, we can come up with a formal agreement where we can come on board as sponsors in any way.”

PNGRFL Southern Confederate director Gwaibo Mairi welcomed the initiative by Coffee Industry Corporation which the board would consider.

Like this: Like Loading...