Coffee seedlings given to boost production

COFFEE growers in Kaigunua village in Chuave district of Chimbu have received 20,000 seedlings in an effort to boost its productions.

It is a project by the PNG Smallholders Coffee Growers Association, supported by the Coffee Industry Corporation, to revive and restructure smallholders’ coffee production.

Association general secretary Kaiyo Kana said smallholders’ plantations and the 20 hectare blocks were run-down and difficult to manage for various reasons.

Under this initiative, he said primary activities would create workable cluster groups not only producing highly premium coffee, but also improving farmers’ production skills.

CIC board chairman Joseph Kom said the aim was to build manageable nurseries to replace old trees and increase production.

“Chimbu province produces some of the exceptional organic coffee in PNG that come from pristine regions of Elimbari and Gumine. And with this initiative, we hope it will add more value to the coffee we produce.”

