COG only here to observe

MEMBERS of the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) will only observe the electoral process and not play any active part, an official confirmed yesterday.

COG chair Sir Anand Satyanand said the PNG government was conducting the elections through the agency responsible, the PNG Electoral Commission.

“The presence of the group here in PNG is only to observe the electoral process and consider whether the elections have been conducted according to the standards for democratic elections to which PNG has committed itself, with reference to national election related legislations as well as relevant Commonwealth, regional and other international norms and commitments,” he told The National. “So we are only here to observe and the conduct of the 2017 national election is entirely the responsibility of the PNG Government.”

Sir Anand, who is a former governor-general of New Zealand, said they had met a wide range of stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission, the registrar of political parties and candidates, representatives of political parties, civil societies and the international community.

“Our observers will travel to four regions of the country to observe the voting, counting and result processes,” he said.

“We will have a visible Commonwealth with the other international and national observer groups to share information and coordinate our efforts.

“And we call on the PNG Electoral Commission, the security forces, the political parties and citizens to play their roles responsibly in order to ensure a peaceful and successful election.”

Two COG members have been in the country since June 7 and have already travelled to Lae, Goroka and Mt Hagen.

