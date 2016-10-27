Cole names final squad

By HENRY MORABANG

STAR striker Ramona Padio and midfield general Yvonne Gabong were part of the Papua New Guinea squad named by coach Lisa Cole last night for the Federation of the International Football Associations Under-20 Women’s World Cup.

The 21-member squad also includes five national U17 players in Margaret Joseph, Belinda Giada, Loretta Yagum, Selina Unamba and Faith Kasiray.

Cole trimmed her squad, which comprised 26 players, who had been based at the National Sports Institute in Goroka for most of the year, for the Fifa event

The squad arrive in Port Moresby tomorrow on their way to New Zealand for a series of matches before the Nov 13-Dec 3 tournament.

Speaking from Goroka, Cole said she was happy with the team after close to 12 months of training and preparation at the NSI, as well as playing matches in Port Moresby and overseas (USA).

“I’m pretty happy with the team, which comprises some experienced and talented U17 players.

“They include several who have already played for the PNG senior women’s side,” Cole said.

The American said her experienced core of players included Jacobeth Kikoli, Padio, Gabong, Gloria Laeli and Lace Kunei and she would be banking on their leadership and skills to keep the hosts competitive in their group A fixtures.

PNG are pooled with Brazil, whom they play in their opening match at the Sir John Guise Stadium, as well as Sweden and North Korea. The PNG U20s junior players in the five U17s were expected to gain from the World Cup experience and eventually lead the side in the coming years.

Cole said goalkeeper Abigayle Metta was among the five players who did not make the final cut. The others are Tetoria Robert, Alison Paulus, Anna Bulum and Anna Gumenu. Cole said even though the five missed out on the final 21, it did not necessarily mean they were out of the squad or her plans.

“They are part of the development squad for the senior women’s team.”

The captain will be announced before opening match on Nov 13.

PNG U20s: Belinda Giada, Christol Mato, Elieen Manup, Esmeralda Waipo, Faith Kasiray, Gloria Laeli, Georgina Bakani, Hilda Nake, Jacklyne Maiyosi, Jacoberth Bani, Joy Tsuga, Lace Kunei, Lavina Hola, Loretta Yagum, Margaret Joseph, Martha Karl, Nicollette Ageva, Olivia Upaupa, Ramona Padio, Selina Unamba, Yvonne Gabong.

