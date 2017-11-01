Collaboration seen as key to addressing policy issues

Collaboration among government, private sector and different institutions is key in addressing policy gaps and issues, says National Research Institute acting-director Dr Osborne Ogis.

He told graduates of the 2017 economic policy analysis course (Epac) class on Saturday that NRI, as the country’s research hub, promoted collaboration among people from different sectors.

“The course is about proper design of public policies, analysis of policies and proper implementation,” Ogis said.

He said the lack of proper design of policies was a major issue in the country. Ogis urged the graduates to use the skills and tools they were taught to analyse public policies in their work.

There were two classes this year – the 2017 Epac annual diploma certificates class and Epac institutional-sponsored class which was sponsored by Australian Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT) and NRI.

West New Britain provincial administrator Hosea Williamson thanked NRI on behalf of the graduates.

He said the six-week diploma course was an important tool for problem-solving in the economic field and for designing strategic directions.

Dux for the annual class was Ismael Sunga and sponsored class was Lulu Abraham.

The annual course was introduced in 1989 by NRI to help train professionals, researchers and managers in planning and policy.

