Collapsing bridge a concern

MY recent visit home has prompted me to write on behalf of the population of our community who have been suffering for decades.

I feel compelled when seeing this particular footbridge on the verge of collapsing due to ageing logs placed by the locals.

What concerns me is that people have really felt the pain of crossing the footbridge over the years.

As we see another year nearing end, the promises of a leader to upgrade the bridge are slowly falling apart.

People need a leader who walks the paths of ordinary people, someone who will feel more pain than them.

Manu Veu,

Waigani

Like this: Like Loading...