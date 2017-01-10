Collective representation needed for business issues

COLLECTIVE representation is vital in effectively advocating the business community on issues of importance, Goroka Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Sarah Shelley says.

She told The National that this was important when dealing with government agencies and other stakeholders to address matters of concern.

“The Goroka Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a non-stock, non-profit and non-government organisation that primarily advocates on behalf of the Goroka business community,” Shelley said.

“It is instrumental in providing a unified voice when engaging government agencies and other associations.”

The GCCI is a member of the PNG Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Employers Federation of PNG.

“A key goal of the GCCI for 2017 is to provide representation to boards such as the Goroka Urban Authority, Provincial Supplies and Tenders Board and the Goroka Building Board.”

Shelley encouraged business houses to become members of the chamber this year and be part of the change to improve Goroka and make it conducive for business operations. “The Goroka Chamber of Commerce and Industry would like to encourage the Goroka community to work together to restore our long-lost reputation as the tidiest town in PNG,” she said.

“Accountability starts with the individual and we should all strive to make Goroka the place it once was.”

