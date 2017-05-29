College ask for help for its students

PORT Moresby Technical College is appealing the public to assist its students who lost all their belongings in a recent fire accident at the campus.

“All 54 students could not save anything because they were all in class when the dormitory went up in flames,” deputy principal administration Simon Nausi said

“The institution is doing what it can but I am appealing to the general public to assist our affected students in cash or kind.

“Donations can be made at the school or they can deposit into the school account at Westpac (Port Moresby Technical College, Account number 401649802, Port Moresby branch).”

He said for documents such as certificates, the school will arrange with the Education Department.

Like this: Like Loading...