College drops 498 students

About 90 per cent or 498 of the 553 students attending Port Moresby Technical College have been sent home due to non-payment of fees.

The college’s deputy principal for administration Simon Nausi told The National on Monday that the students’ sponsors were reluctant to pay their fees.

Nausi said the issue did not only affect those who were self-sponsored but those who were under the government and corporate sponsors.

“Almost all these categories that I have mentioned have not made any attempts at paying their course fees, although 75 per cent have made installment payments, but have failed to complete them,” Nausi said.

He said outstanding fees owed to the institution had accumulated to more than K3 million over the last four to five years.

He said the habit of sponsors continuously ignoring school fees reminders had become a trend over the years.

“We cannot keep up anymore with this trend and we cannot continue to have massive

amounts of fees left unpaid,” Nausi said.

“It is time we put our foot down because nothing is free.”

Principal Henry Wamingu said: “Like any other institution, we cannot hold the students in

school without school fee payments.

“The students were sent home before their semester break, and are required to pay their fees

before returning for the second semester.”

Wamingu said students who failed to complete their fees could still attend classes but would have to stay off campus.

Max Torowa, a student, said the students were sent home two weeks ago.

“The administration told us that they could not cope with the outstanding K300,000

debt for the current year,” Torowa said.

Student Wayne Maito said: “I heard rumours about them blaming the recently burnt dorm, that part of our fees were going to be used to fix that but I don’t know if that’s true.”

