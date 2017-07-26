College eyes centre of excellence

The Bomana Police Training College is to be transformed into a centre of excellence soon, says training commander Chief Supt Pero N’Dranou.

This would happen after all positions under a new structure have been advertised and filled, N’Dranou said.

He said the college would be receiving about 250 recruits at the end of this month to do a six-month training.

“We will also be putting up the callout notice for the second police cadet course for 2018 in September this year,” N’Dranou Said.

The call out would be for in-service members only based on selection criteria used for the 2017 cadet intake.

He said so far some of the training activities that have been achieved are firearms training in Milne Bay, investigative interview training in Milne Bay, family and sexual violence workshops at Bomana, involvement in the 2017 national election operations in NCD and Central, and the reintroduction of the cadet officers training programme.

N’Dranou said the college will also continue to run in-service training programmes that have been conducted throughout the country before the election operations. These included investigative interview workshops, family and sexual offences workshop and human rights training.

“The police training college management have been working hard to implement the police centre of excellence activities. This follows the approval of much anticipated police centre of excellence structure by the Department of Personnel Management on the 10th of March this year.”

