College first to graduate students with new degree

A total of 195 students from the Holy Trinity Teachers College in Mt Hagen were the first in the country to graduate under the Bachelor of Education programme.

This programme was introduced by the Department of Higher Education, Research Science and Technology in 2015.

The college is the first in the country to make the decision to roll out the programme.

Associate professor and dean of the education faculty of the Divine Word University (DWU) Joseph Lingawa described last Thursday’s graduation as a special moment for the college when it became the first to graduate the 195 students with the new degree.

He said that the college was formally affiliated with DWU in 2011.

Lingawa said there had been a number of formal visits by the university staff during the affiliation partnership.

He said last year he accompanied DWU president Prof Cecilia Nembou to speak to stakeholders and teaching staff about the amalgamation.

“I paid a number of formal visits since 2015 and presented in-service training on the single national bachelor of education primary programme to teaching staff.”

He said the university had approved that the college establish a DWU matriculation centre.

“Not very long, the Holy Trinity Teachers College will amalgamate with DWU and will become a fully fledged campus of the Divine Word University.”

When that happens, the DWU Mt Hagen open campus will offer DWU programmes.

