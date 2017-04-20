College to get facilities under Australia-PNG partnership

ENGA Teachers College is set to benefit from new facilities and information communication and technology (ICT) resources from the Australian-Papua New Guinea funding partnership.

The college will receive an Australian-funded and Department of Education-led infrastructure upgrade, including new computers and wireless equipment, a digital library and a fit-for-purpose classroom block that will be annexed to the administration building.

The Enga government has invested much on human development such as health and education in the recent years.

An initiative of Governor Sir Peter Ipatas, the institution has graduated a total of 410 primary and elementary teachers since its establishment in 2011.

Enga Teachers College is one of the nine teachers’ colleges to benefit from the ICT upgraded under the PNG-Australia partnership.

Australia is also exploring further support to education in the province through the Australian Awards programme.

Australian High Commissioner Bruce Davis, when handing over the ICT equipment to the college, said: “Supporting the development of the Enga Teachers College is a big step towards achieving the goals of both the government of PNG and Australia of expanding the country’s capacity to deliver education to many young Papua New Guineans.

“Australia is working with the provincial and national governments to ensure there is a well-balanced teacher to student ratio in schools.”

Australia, in partnership with the government of PNG, has funded various projects in Enga including drought relief in high altitude areas, infrastructure redevelopment at 10 primary schools and the construction of dormitories, mess and kitchen facilities at the Enga School of Nursing.

