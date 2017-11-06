College gets upgrade

THE Teachers College in Enga will have three new buildings built at a total cost of K33 million.

The two student dormitories and the student mess will be funded under the Porgera Joint Venture (PJV) tax credit scheme through the Department of National Planning and Monitoring.

The ground breaking for the three buildings took place last Friday at the college grounds at Irelya, outside Wabag town.

The women’s dormitory will be a three-storey building with 72 rooms and 144 beds. The men’s dormitory will be a four-storey building with 96 rooms and 192 beds. The third building is a 400-man mess hall.

The projects will take 14 months to complete.

The executive managing director of PJV, Richmond Fenn, said the buildings would complement the Enga government’s commitment to education in the province. Fenn said PJV was proud to partner the government of PNG under the tax credit scheme and manage the construction.

He said the objective of the tax credit scheme through the Department of National Planning and Planning was to partner with the government to execute development projects within the regional areas.

“These buildings will help to promote education in the province and you must know that education is to understand change,” he said.

Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas said the projects would raise the standard of the college and soon it would introduce degree programmes.

Like this: Like Loading...