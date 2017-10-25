College looks to keep up with technology by focusing on ICT

By Trevor Wahune

THE Kopkop College in Port Moresby aims to make information and communication technology (ICT) the basis of all its learning activities, says principal Sivalinga Guruprasad.

He said ICT has become the centre of all daily activities, therefore, the school was seeking to keep up with the rapid developments of technology that was needed in all professional fields.

Only few secondary schools around the country are offering ICT as a compulsory subject.

“We are living in a time where everything we do is dominated and dependent on ICT, therefore we have to make ICT the basis of all our learning activities,” Guruprasad said.

He said the technology age has made communications faster and accurate, and Kopkop College was determined to make sure the school also progressed in upgrading its initial ICT standards.

“Look into the activities today, the rate of growth is much faster than ever before. It will improve further,” he said.

“This change has to be embraced by everyone, more importantly our children. Our children are going to be living in a much more technologically advanced environment than us.

“It is going to be competitive and it is only right for us to make sure that our children are competent enough with the children of the world.”

“This would be an all-inclusive approach towards the development of a child in our schools if we embraced ICT that is readily available. Like any good system, we do have both good and bad sides to ICT.

“The children often get influenced by unwanted information that develops the wrong values in them. So it is our responsibility as educated people, teachers and parents to guide them to proper values and help

them develop themselves successfully.”

