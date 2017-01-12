College offers lifeline for agriculture

The Highlands Agricultural College, the country’s premier agricultural training institution, has the potential and capacity to boost training for Papua New Guineans.

The college, managed by the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and located in Mt Hagen, currently enrols around 180 students at any one time but can increase the annual intake to 350 students if necessary funding was made available.

The college offers courses for Grade 10 and 12 students who want to take up agriculture as a profession.

It offers one year post certificate diploma in tropical agriculture, two year certificate in agriculture farming, one year certificate in operational skills, formerly plantation management training, and one year certificate in management skills.

HAC principal Philip Senat in a graduation speech recently said the courses provide an opportunity for students to be self-employed or to further their education at other learning institutions around the country.

Senat stressed that the college could enrol more students if DAL provided necessary funding to improve the college facilities and infrastructure. He urged the appropriate authorities to consider the importance of the college and allocate more funding support.

Senat also appealed to provincial governments and politicians to promote agriculture development by sponsoring students to attend the college. He said HAC could play an important role in training young people to take up farming or to be employed in agriculture sector.

He said the college may lack adequate facilities but the teaching staff were specialists in their fields, experienced and well qualified. More teaching staff are needed to boost the capacity.

Senat also commended the Queensland Department of Agriculture for supporting the college with various training courses for the staff.

He also thanked the government of China for the Hagen Agricultural and Technical Cooperation Project which is helping to increase rice production in the Highlands region.

