College opens K5mil building

THE Kokopo Business College in East New Britain opened its new K5.2 million administration building last Friday.

It has taken the school five years to establish the building after its previous office was gutted by fire five years ago in a student unrest.

Speaking at the opening, ENB deputy administrator Socio-economic Services, Levi Mano said such projects triggered better academic performance by students.

“Without a good facility in place, we should not expect good academic performance and I thank all stakeholders for their efforts resulting in the milestone achievement for the school,” Mano said.

Mano said the administration building was one of several projects delivered successfully through the provincial supply and tenders board.

“If it was procured outside of the Public Finances Management Act, the building would have been sub-standard,” he said.

Matalau Nakikus, first secretary to Deputy Prime Minister, Sir Leo Dion, said the office building indicated the school’s hard work and perseverance.

He appealed to the governing council, staff and students to take good care of the building.

College principal John Karis said the new administration building was among many projects to be established as the college prepared to move towards becoming a polytechnic institution.

He said that the college currently produced students for the domestic market but “when we change the syllabus under the polytechnic status, we can then be able to market our human resources and compete and meet international standards.”

