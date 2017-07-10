College praised for 100 years of education

St Joseph’s International Catholic College, in Port Moresby,has been commended for its contribution to the country’s education system for 100 years.

“I would like to congratulate St Joseph’s International Catholic College on its centenary celebrations and wish them more successful years to come,”Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra said.

Kombra was at the school as guest at the anniversary celebrations which included displays from the students.

He was impressed with the developments at the school.

“The Department of Education has always valued the strong partnership we have with the Catholic Church, which runs many of our schools and institutions in the country,” he said.

Kombrasaid the Department of Education would continue to work with the Catholic Church – and other churches – to provide quality education in PNG.

