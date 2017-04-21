College to be turned into regional training hub

Reports by MALUM NALU in Mt Hagen

THE rundown Highlands Agricultural College in the Wahgi Valley of Western Highlands will be turned into a regional training hub for public servants, Personnel Management Secretary John Kali says.

He made the announcement during a meeting at HAC yesterday with principal Phillip Senat and his staff, Agriculture and Livestock Secretary Dr Vele Ila’ava, PNG Institute of Public Administration director Angori Wewerang and his deputy Peter Sapsi.

Senat welcomed the news, especially given that the HAC was now rundown and a shadow of its former glory despite being on prime State land of 298 hectares.

“We’re happy that you have chosen this place so that we can work together for the good of public servants,” he said.

Kali said the idea was to decentralise the functions of the PNGIPA to regional centres such as was being done in Madang with Divine Word University and University of Natural Resources in East New Britain.

He said he had no site to do this in the Highlands and had decided to come to HAC “to see if I can have a place to start”.

“I want to have an institution that’s already established like HAC, and I’m very happy that we’ve had discussions with Secretary Vele (Ila’ava), and he said, ‘let’s look at HAC’,” Kali said.

“The Enga Governor wants to have it in Enga, but we want to have it in a place more central and regional, so Hagen became our focus.

“We want to bring training out to our regional training centres where the bulk of the people are, where the bulk of the public servants should be and must be, especially with the district development authority concept.

“We’re all very excited about this and I’m determined to make sure that this happens, with the support of the Government and donor agencies, and the private sector.”

Kali said he wanted training for public servants to start soon.

