College upgrades communication facilities

THE Police Training College at Bomana has acquired Telikom PNG’s fixed ultra-broadband service to upgrade its communication facilities.

Training Commandant Perou N’dranou said the college had been without communication links since early 2000. It sought the assistance of the State-owned Telikom PNG to provide the links.

He told officers to make good use of the communication facilities which should improve the police training programme.

“Not long ago, people have been talking about the poor training we provide to our trainees.

“Our excuse is (poor) communication.

“(When) we get this thing up and running soon, there shouldn’t be any more excuse.”

The college will begin training for the cadet programme.

“Police have also entered into an agreement with the University of Papua New Guinea to run a management training at the college.

Telikom NCD Retail sales manager Silas Matoli said Telikom had arranged with the training college to provide a 50/50 cost sharing to install the ultra-broadband service.

“This service can cater for both voice calls and internet services,” Matoli said.

Telikom NCD Access Network manager Joel Misirom said the installation of the Ultra-Broadband service should be completed by June.

