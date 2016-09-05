College welcomes assistance from church

THE director of the Jiwaka Teachers’ College (JTC) Paul Siwi has welcomed the move to invite the Evangelical Alliance Church of PNG to help manage the affairs of the college.

Siwi said that church played a big role in nation building and that it was a relief to have the church’s support. He said that the college was established to serve the

people of Jiwaka and the rest of the country.

Siwi said North Waghi MP Dr Fabian Pok took the initiative to establish the college.

He said the college was a national institution.

“We will face changes in

our management and I am happy to work with the church because this college will grow,” Siwi

said.

“There are many ways in which we can move ahead and I believe that the church will play a big role for the college.”

Related