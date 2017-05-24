Colonial-era schoolmates hold reunion service

By TABITHA NERO

A GROUP who went to school in Australia during the colonial era from 1953 to 1974 had a reunion service last Saturday at the St John’s Anglican Cathedral in Port Moresby.

Addressing the former students, the vicar general of the Anglican Diocese of Port Moresby, Father Philip Jiregari, thanked them and said that they should pass on their legacy to the younger generation.

“Papua New Guinea is where it is now because of your time, commitment and sacrifice and we must thank God for that,” he said.

“When you went over there, God began to unfold and unwrap things that you did not know and you were equipped and your mind was broadened, strengthened and your confidence was built and you came back and gave to this country.

“But it must not end here, we are all still in the service of God and you must continue to do good at your level and God will continue to strengthen your faith.”

Over 15 students who went to the Blackheath and Thornbugh College and All Souls and St Gabriel College in Queensland, Australia, attended the event to be reunited with their friends.

Dame Josephine Abaijah, Israel Edoni, the first secretary for the Post and Telecommunication Cooperation and prominent businessman Sam Tan and his wife Dawn were among others who attended the reunion.

Giving a reflection of the past, Edoni said going to Australia had prepared him well to take over some of the responsibilities that Australia was going to leave after independence but he said PNG has changed a lot since his time.

“We might be proud of some of the achievements of PNG today but we must be aware that PNG is not the same as it was before,” Edoni said.

