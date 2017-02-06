Colts an AFL venue but cricket to be played too: Tkatchenko

AFTER work on it is completed in September, the Colts ground in Port Moresby will be shared by Australian rules football (AFL) and cricket.

Minister for Sports Justin Tkatchenko said the venue would be shared by the two codes, however, priority would be given to AFL because of its requirementto have a home compared to cricket which has Amini Park where the Baramundis have successfully hosted international fixtures last year.

“When the construction of the Colts oval is completed it will be shared between cricket and AFL but if you look at it carefully AFL is an emerging sport and it needs a home and we decided that AFL gets the traditional Colts ground as their home.

“I think it is fair enough and Cricket PNG can use the facility with AFL PNG and share it when it is completed,” Minister Tkatchenko said.

Cricket PNG general manager Greg Campbell told this newspaper late last year that the availability of fields was an ongoing challenge for cricket as an international sport in the country, and they havebeen working hard to acquire land in the recent past. Campbell said due to a shortage of playing fields NCD competitions have been taken out from the city and hosted in villages last year.

Meanwhile, Minister Tkatchenko says he understands the need for venues by various federations highlighting the issue as a major concern for his ministry and the PNG Sports Foundation.

