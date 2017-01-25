Colts to be built up for AFL with Aussie help

THE Australian High Commission is one of the major partners behind the redevelopment of Colts Oval in Port Moresby through its ‘Sports for Development’ intiative that promotes social development issues through sports such AFL.

The quintessential Australian sport of Australian rules football has a long history in PNG and still commands support and a following in the country.

Present at the ground-breaking ceremony for the redevelopment of Colts last week Australian High Commissioner to PNG Bruce Davis told The National: “It’s important that each sporting code has the opportunity to build their base.

“Given the amount of interest there is at the junior level in AFL this development will strengthen the code,” Davis said

The K3 million project includes the construction of a club house and the re-laying of the playing surface.

This makes AFL PNG the latest sporting code to commence venue development plans in the Bisini Precinct.

