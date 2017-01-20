Colts made AFL’s home

By HUXLEY LOVAI

COLTS Oval will be the official home of Australian rules football and will be undergo a major redevelopment, which will see the construction of a club house plus amenities, seating for spectators and upgrading of its playing surface.

The announcement was made yesterday at the Bisini Sports precinct by Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko.

Garrett Construction has been awarded the K3 million contract to redevelop Colts Oval into a facility that meets AFL standards.

“This AFL project is a partnership between the National Government, AFL PNG, the Australian government and many others, who have all come together to contribute to this development,” Tkatchenko said.

“The facility will be constructed over an eight-month period and should be completed by August or September.”

Colts Oval was recently signed over to AFL PNG on a sub-lease agreement late last year, making it the last portion of land to be developed for as particular code in the Bisini sports precinct.

All sporting facilities and land in the Bisini precinct were compulsory acquired in 2013 by the Government for development in the lead-up to the 2015 Pacific Games.

“It is the responsibility of the PNGSF to work with the different sporting codes and federations to make sure that these facilities are always usable and maintained to a high standard,” Tkatchenko said.

“This is a joint partnership where we seek funding and assistance from all parties to make it work.

“The National Government through its savings from the Pacific Games will redirect those funds once the final designs have been approved.

“AFL will send officials to PNG to ensure that the facility is accredited to meet their standards,” Tkatchenko said

Bank of PNG governor Loi Bakani, who is the AFL PNG deputy chairman said: “I want to thank the Government of PNG for recognising a sport that is important to the lives of many Papua New Guineans.

“Many young boys and girls play the sport around the country and PNG is also the defending International Cup champions.”

