SEPTEMBER is the ninth month of the year in the Julian and Gregorian Calendars and one of four months with a length of 30 days. September in the Northern Hemisphere is the seasonal equivalent of March in the Southern Hemisphere. In the Northern hemisphere, the beginning of the meteorological autumn is on Sept 1.

***

IN the Southern hemisphere, the beginning of the meteorological spring is on Sept 1. September marks the beginning of the ecclesiastical year in the Eastern Orthodox Church. It is the start of the academic year in many countries, in which children go back to school after the summer break, sometimes on the first day of the month.

***

SEPTEMBER was called “harvest month” in Charlemagne’s calendar. September corresponds partly to the Fructidor and partly to the Vendémiaire of the first French republic. On Usenet, it is said that September 1993 (Eternal September) never ended. September is called Herbstmonat, harvest month, in Switzerland. The Anglo-Saxons called the month Gerstmonath, barley month, that crop being then usually harvested.

***

WITH the Independence celebrations coming up, what have we learned about ourselves in all those years? We don’t know, except to drive the back streets these days to avoid clever people spoiling the free movement on the roads of those who earned their licenses the correct way, taking lessons and then a test to prove they have what it takes.

***

NOT sure why drivers want to jump queues by using the sideway. They think it’s a clever move by forcing their way in to the traffic by sheer weight of numbers. Why can’t people just join the queue like anyone else?

***

DURING colonial times, our forefathers were taught and how they behaved then. Could it have been the fear of punishment that kept people under control?

***

ANYWAY let’s stop going back to the colonial times, times are different now and many of us would like to forget bad memories of discrimination and abuse of power and the subservient position of the native to the colonial masters, because we still continue to face that very discrimination today.

***

REGARDLESS of how you spell this sweet, deep-fried treat – doughnut or donut – its origins remain a mystery. Some claim that Dutch settlers brought it to North America. Others maintain that a Danish sea captain impaled a fried cake on a wheel spoke to free his hands during a storm and, thus, invented the doughnut’s hole. The two most common types are ring-shaped doughnuts and filled doughnuts, flattened spheres injected with a sweet filling.

***

QUOTE of the day: You must first have a lot of patience to learn to have patience. – Stanislaw J. Lec

***

