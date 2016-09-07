AROUND this time last year, we reported about spectator

violence during the Digicel Cup grand final! And

this year, another report. The actions of those involved

indicate some of us have to return to our village because

that is no way of supporting. If you don’t know

to support in the true spirit of true sports; then stay at

home and don’t spoil the supporting spirit of others.

***

GOING back 10 years, a player from the then Pagini

Warriors was served a two-match suspension, the club

fined K2000 and the PNG Rugby Football League National

Judicial Committee imposed a three-year ban

on two supporters for bringing the game into disrepute.

***

INTERESTINGLY, the National Housing Corporation

was making headlines 10 years ago and it is again

this time around.

***

YOU wouldn’t even realise that our 41st Independence

Day is just nine days away, would you? Admittedly,

our 40th was something to trumpet to the world,

but that shouldn’t mean we go into a kind of celebratory

recession for a decade. We undertake to try and

find out what’s happening this Independence Day, and

share it with your, our readers.

***

YESTERDAY was Swaziland’s Independence Day.

On this day in 1968, Swaziland became self-governing

after having been ruled by Britain since 1903. This

national holiday was also known as Somhlolo Day or

Sobhuza Day, named after Sobhuza II (1899-1982),

king of Swaziland from 1921 until his death. In 1973,

he disregarded the constitution passed upon independence

and assumed supreme power.

***

TRAVELERS who fail to familiarise themselves

with a region’s customs before visiting that area risk

inadvertently offending or insulting their hosts. For

example, in Iraq and Iran, the “thumbs up” gesture –

a Western expression of approval – is considered an

offensive insult. In the Middle East, where Islam is

the predominant religion, modesty and hospitality are

strongly valued traits, but their practice varies across

ethnic groups.

***

RUSSIA’S second largest city, Saint Petersburg is a

major seaport, rail junction, and industrial, cultural,

and scientific center. The city was built in 1703 by Peter

the Great, who sought an outlet to the sea and a

port for trade through the Baltic. It was the capital of

the Russian Empire from 1712 to 1917. Named “Leningrad”

in 1924, the city reverted to its original name,

Saint Petersburg, in 1991.

***

QUOTE of the day: Is there some principle of nature

which states that we never know the quality of what

we have until it is gone? – Richard Hofstadter

***

columnone@thenational.com.pg

Related