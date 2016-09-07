column1
AROUND this time last year, we reported about spectator
violence during the Digicel Cup grand final! And
this year, another report. The actions of those involved
indicate some of us have to return to our village because
that is no way of supporting. If you don’t know
to support in the true spirit of true sports; then stay at
home and don’t spoil the supporting spirit of others.
***
GOING back 10 years, a player from the then Pagini
Warriors was served a two-match suspension, the club
fined K2000 and the PNG Rugby Football League National
Judicial Committee imposed a three-year ban
on two supporters for bringing the game into disrepute.
***
INTERESTINGLY, the National Housing Corporation
was making headlines 10 years ago and it is again
this time around.
***
YOU wouldn’t even realise that our 41st Independence
Day is just nine days away, would you? Admittedly,
our 40th was something to trumpet to the world,
but that shouldn’t mean we go into a kind of celebratory
recession for a decade. We undertake to try and
find out what’s happening this Independence Day, and
share it with your, our readers.
***
YESTERDAY was Swaziland’s Independence Day.
On this day in 1968, Swaziland became self-governing
after having been ruled by Britain since 1903. This
national holiday was also known as Somhlolo Day or
Sobhuza Day, named after Sobhuza II (1899-1982),
king of Swaziland from 1921 until his death. In 1973,
he disregarded the constitution passed upon independence
and assumed supreme power.
***
TRAVELERS who fail to familiarise themselves
with a region’s customs before visiting that area risk
inadvertently offending or insulting their hosts. For
example, in Iraq and Iran, the “thumbs up” gesture –
a Western expression of approval – is considered an
offensive insult. In the Middle East, where Islam is
the predominant religion, modesty and hospitality are
strongly valued traits, but their practice varies across
ethnic groups.
***
RUSSIA’S second largest city, Saint Petersburg is a
major seaport, rail junction, and industrial, cultural,
and scientific center. The city was built in 1703 by Peter
the Great, who sought an outlet to the sea and a
port for trade through the Baltic. It was the capital of
the Russian Empire from 1712 to 1917. Named “Leningrad”
in 1924, the city reverted to its original name,
Saint Petersburg, in 1991.
***
QUOTE of the day: Is there some principle of nature
which states that we never know the quality of what
we have until it is gone? – Richard Hofstadter
***
columnone@thenational.com.pg