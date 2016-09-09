DRINK driving is the major cause of road accidents in the country. Authorities responsible for conducting random road checks on drivers and vehicles should hang their head in shame for not carrying out their task diligently. Imagine what it would be like if police officers had breathalysers and it was compulsory that any driver pulled take the test.

***

POLICE boss in NCD is calling on the public to report immediately if they are mistreated by policemen and women. No police assaults, brutality or threats should be used against anyone. The next question is how soon will the officer concerned be dealt with and how severe the penalty will be.

***

SOME years back, the then city police boss said many people were drinking openly in public. Wonder whatever became of his intention to put a stop to all these. It would be good for this intention to be revisited. Arrest those caught to be drinking in public at the same look out for those who carry bush knives or any dangerous weapons in public places.

***

THERE seem to be reports of hit and run every two and three days. Just wondering if it is because the victim was ignorant of using a crossing or the driver defying traffic rules!! Whatever it is, everyone needs to be educated on the importance of using and respecting a crossing.

***

A PEDESTRIAN crossing or crosswalk is a place designated for pedestrians to cross a road. Crosswalks are designed to keep pedestrians together where they can be seen by motorists, and where they can cross most safely across the flow of vehicular traffic.

***

THIS is interesting. Your cat may love you, but it may not need you. That’s according to a new study by animal behaviour specialists at England’s University of Lincoln, which confirms the old trope about our feline friends: that unlike dogs, which perceive their owners as a safe base, adult cats don’t necessarily rely on others to provide a sense of protection.

***

MOBILE applications and web-based programmes do help people reach health goals like exercising more, losing weight and quitting smoking, but studies need to follow-up longer to see how sustainable these interventions are, according to a recent review of existing research.

***

LIFESTYLE choices like poor diet and smoking are a major cause of death and disease worldwide, the researchers write in the Journal of the American Heart Association, and digital tools may be a low-cost and more accessible option for people looking to improve their health.

***

QUOTE of the day: When they are alone they want to be with others, and when they are with others they to be alone. After all, human beings are like that. – Gertrude Stein

***

